Woman accidentally shot after gun in man’s pocket goes off at McDonald’s

A woman was reportedly injured in an accidental shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on...
A woman was reportedly injured in an accidental shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was shot in the lower body after a gun in a man’s pocket was accidentally discharged Friday afternoon (Sept. 17).

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Fountain View and Walker. Police say the incident happened inside a McDonald’s there.

A man was fumbling in his pocket when the gun went off, striking the woman in the right thigh and grazing her leg, officials say.

Police believe there was no malicious intent, however, the man will still likely face charges.

At least five units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the shooting.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

