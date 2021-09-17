WLBT’s things to know 9/17/21: U.S. Marshals investigation, Reeves vs. Biden, Yazoo City officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face

The footage was caught on a Ring camera. (Viewer submitted)

U.S Marshals Service is looking into an incident involving a member of their task force. Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows a suspect in handcuffs being either punched or slapped in the face as he walks out of a home in Jackson. Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident but provided this statement: The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.



2. The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate

The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate (Associated Press/WLBT)

The months-long tit-for-tat between Governor Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden shows no sign of slowing down. After a week of Reeves charging Biden of “tyrannical-type” actions in the wake of the president’s recent vaccine mandates, along with threats of legal action because of them, Biden is now swinging back. In a public address on Thursday, Biden said the president labelled this accusation from Reeves as “the worst type of politics... putting the lives of citizens of their states, especially children, at risk.”

3. Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out

Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out (WLBT)

The mother of a woman who was killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday said her daughter was killed after she had been taken hostage by a man who allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday. Katrina Simpson, 27, and Timothy Grayson were killed Thursday during a police-involved shooting near the intersection of Mound Street and Broadway Street in Yazoo City. “He was a close friend. He used to come by the house all the time, she said. “He had robbed a bank and we didn’t know it, until today. “He held her hostage in the car. When he saw the police, he wouldn’t let her stop the car.”

