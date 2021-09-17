WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks to WLOX News about President Biden’s COVID-19 mandate

Baby Faces
In an exclusive interview with WLOX News, Gov. Tate Reeves said President Biden is overstepping...
In an exclusive interview with WLOX News, Gov. Tate Reeves said President Biden is overstepping his authority with a vaccine mandate that's bad for Mississippi workers.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s been quite a feud building over the last week between Mississippi’s top leader and the President of the United States.

President Joe Biden wants to force companies with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves thinks it’s unconstitutional and even called the move “tyrannical.”

In an exclusive interview with WLOX News, Reeves said the president is overstepping his authority. The governor thinks the mandate is bad for Mississippi workers.

“What the president is doing is outrageous,” Reeves said. “And, in fact, I think it’s important for everyone to remember that President Biden himself said repeatedly during the campaign - and since that time - that there would be no mandate for the vaccine in America. And what’s worse is I really view this as an attack on working class Mississippians and working class Americans because, in essence, he’s trying to make them make a decision to get a shot in the arm or be able to provide for their families, and I just don’t think that’s right,”

Governor Reeves told WLOX News he supports companies that decide on their own to require workers to get vaccinated, he just doesn’t think it should be a government mandate.

You can watch the full interview with Governor Tate Reeves in the links below, or Sunday morning on WLOX News This Week, airing at 8:30am on WLOX ABC.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

