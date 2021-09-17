Baby Faces
St. Andrew’s names Kevin Lewis head of school

Kevin Lewis named St. Andrew's Head of School.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - St. Andrew’s Episcopal School has tapped Kevin Lewis to serve as its new head of school.

The school made the announcement Friday.

Lewis will take over the position immediately. He has been serving as interim head since July 2021.

He becomes the 13th person to hold the position in St. Andrew’s 74-year history.

The board of trustees approved Lewis’ appointment unanimously.

“St. Andrew’s is beginning a new cycle of strategic planning and preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary,” said Board of Trustees Chair David Pharr. “There is perhaps no better time in the school’s history to appoint someone with Kevin’s level of knowledge, understanding, and respect for what makes St. Andrew’s great.”

Lewis joined St. Andrew’s in 2004 as the school’s business manager. He then went on to become vice president of finance. For the last decade, he has served as associate head of school and chief financial officer.

He is a certified public accountant and received his bachelor’s and master’s of accountancy from Mississippi State University.

In 2018, he received his master’s degree in education in independent school leadership from Vanderbilt University.

He and his wife Michelle have two St. Andrew’s students, Emma, a member of the class of 2020, and Sophie, who is set to graduate in 2023.

