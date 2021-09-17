Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Some of the most talented LEGO artists coming to Pearl over the weekend

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Calling all LEGO fans!      

Some of the most talented LEGO artists in the world are coming to Pearl this weekend. The BrickUniverse LEGO convention kicks off Saturday at the Clyde Muse Center.

Professional LEGO artists will be showcasing hundreds of LEGO creations.

There will be small, intricate creations as well as massive, large-scale creations built with tens of thousands of LEGO bricks.

“It’s amazing what can be done with LEGO bricks and I think we at Brick Universe showcase it really well,” said LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes. “There’s something here for everyone. Kids and adults are just blown away; in awe.”

You can check out the LEGO convention from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
Man found dead after break-in at high school football clubhouse
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Mississippi State Health Department gives information on scheduling COVID-19 booster shots
A robot featured during Science Fest
Mississippi Science Fest in full swing at local museums
In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Steiff teddy bears are on display during a media preview...
Miss. deputies say suspicious teddy bears cause of fake social media rumors