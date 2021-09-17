Baby Faces
Miss. native to compete on Food Network on Sunday

MVSU student to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
MVSU student to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars(MVSU)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Shelby native and Mississippi Valley State University student hits the big screen Sunday.

Corterrius “DaCakeGoat” Allen is competing in Halloween Wars on Food Network.

The 20-year-old will face off against Holly Webster from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Amy Strickland from Orlando, Florida.

The Shelby native said walking into the competition was nerve-racking, but he sought the opportunity to push himself.

“I was on Google searching for an opportunity to test my skills,” Allen said. “I felt I was getting better, and I wanted to find a competition that would challenge me. I found a company called Super Delicious and reached out to them. They emailed me and said I could apply for Halloween Wars.”

Allen started designing cakes a few years ago with a $35 baking kit and two cupcake pans that his mom, Jacquelyn, purchased. After graduating high school, he worked at a Bakery in Cleveland but didn’t get serious about his craft until his training at Coahoma Community College.

Allen now has a cake decorating business and majors in Social Work, but his dream is to own a cake studio one day.

“My motto is that, ‘Every day is somebody’s birthday.’ That means every morning, I have the opportunity to help place a smile on someone’s face and share in their happiness,” he said.

Best of luck Corterrius “DaCakeGoat” Allen!

Halloween Wars airs on Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. (EST), 8 p.m. (CST) on Food Network.

