Search for missing Kemper County woman enters third week

Molly Ruth Netherland, 79, missing since Thursday.
Molly Ruth Netherland, 79, missing since Thursday.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been more than two weeks since a Kemper County woman went missing.

Molly Ruth Netherland, 79, was last seen at her home in the 5500 block of Old Jackson Road on Thurs. Sept. 2. Her sister says Netherland has dementia and has been known to walk down their driveway. Authorities did an extensive search of the area with no luck.

Tracking dogs indicated that Netherland walked all the way down Old Jackson Rd. to Highway 495. The tracks started heading south on 495 when the trace went cold.

If you know where Molly Netherland can be located, you are asked to call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-743-2255 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

