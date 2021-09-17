Mississippi State Health Department gives information on scheduling COVID-19 booster shots

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Certain health conditions may require a third COVID-19 dose.

You can now schedule a booster shot at a county health department or with a regular health care provider.

Patients are asked to check with their doctor or health care provider to evaluate their health status and determine whether there is a need for an additional vaccination dose.

Conditions include recent cancer treatment, organ transplant, stem cell transplant, HIV and immune system compromise.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.