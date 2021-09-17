Baby Faces
Mississippi Science Fest in full swing at local museums

A robot featured during Science Fest
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was Field Trip Friday for the LeFleur Museum District’s 6th annual Mississippi Science Festival.

The three-day event, presented by CSpire, brings the community together to celebrate careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Each year, the festival brings children of all ages to the wide variety of STEM concepts and industries available in Mississippi.

This year’s Field Trip Friday featured scientist and activist Dr. Temple Grandin at the Mississippi Agriculture Museum.

The festivities will keep going this weekend.

“On Saturday, there’s a $10 ticket, you can visit all four museums,” Hayes Patrick of the Mississippi Agriculture Museum said. “We even have a Red Dragon, where you commute back and forth. We have food trucks. We have vendors and exhibitors throughout. It’s a fun-filled weekend.”

The LeFleurs Museum District consists of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, the Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

