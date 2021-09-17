Baby Faces
The Jackson Public School District doesn’t have a new vaccine policy - yet

(WRDW)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is squashing social media rumors that they have implemented a new vaccine policy.

According to Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement, JPS has not begun any new policy, but didn’t rule out that one may put into place in the near future.

“Due to the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the high transmission rate of COVID-19 in our area, Jackson Public Schools is seeking approval of a new policy requiring all staff to become fully vaccinated or participate in weekly testing,” Johnson wrote in a statement to WLBT.

Johnson also revealed that Policy GAAJ, which would require the mandatory vaccination or weekly COVID testing of JPS employees, will be considered and voted on by the school board at their next meeting on September 21.

According to the policy, the cost of the testing would be paid for by the district.

Also, any employee who presented a “false, misleading, or inaccurate” COVID-19 vaccine record would be guilty of a federal offense and would be subject to disciplinary action.

To view the entire policy, click here.

