Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and steamy weather continues as we head into this final weekend of Summer. While the clouds have done a decent job keeping temperatures down, we’ll gradually see more sunshine over the coming days. This will lead to warmer temperatures and high humidity will make it feel warmer. Expect showers almost daily in the afternoons and evenings, until about Wednesday. Wednesday is officially the start of Fall on the calendar. A significant cool front will arrive around the same time. While we aren’t overly concerned with severe weather, it appears strong enough to cut the humidity and temperatures back for a few days. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s until then, followed by cooler highs by the end of next week in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 70s this weekend will drop back into the 50s next week, along with lower humidity Thursday and beyond. Average high is 87 and the average low is 64. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7:03pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.