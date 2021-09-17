First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern featuring tropical downpours continues

FRIDAY: Still with a faint resemblance of a circulation to our west – a continued deep flow off the Gulf of Mexico amid warm, unstable air will help to kick up scattered to, at times, numerous downpours amid variably to mostly cloudy skies to round out the work week. Highs will still make their way into the lower to middle 80s. Downpours will have some staying power after sunset with lows in the 70s amid mostly cloudy skies.

Keep the umbrellas nearby again on this Friday - scattered to, at times, numerous showers and storms will blossom today around the remnant circulation of Nicholas to our west. Highs will be in the 80s today. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/A9sEambcaC — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 17, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: Expect more of the same – the residual system that is Nicholas will drift over northern Louisiana Saturday and Sunday, acting as a focal mechanism for scattered to, at times, numerous showers and storms to blossom near. Expect highs in the middle 80s, lows in the lower 70s. Since the airmass over the region originated from the tropics means any storms that develop could yield high rainfall rates – keeping a risk for localized flooding in the poor-drainage and low-lying areas. Rain won’t be constant and there will be opportunities for sun to break through the clouds – but be prepared to alter plans in the event rain catches up to you.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our soupy airmass will remain in place as high pressure to our east continues a general flow off the Gulf of Mexico – this will help to spark daily chances for showers and storms amid variably cloudy skies through mid-week. A strong cold front will approach the region mid-late week, finally scouring out the remnant moisture left behind from Nicholas. On the front end of the week – highs will be in the middle 80s; on the backend, with drier air filter in, highs will be near 80.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Nicholas continues to spin down over Louisiana, spreading scattered downpours toward Mississippi and Alabama as well. The storm’s circulation will continue fade, but its remnant moisture and a residual trough will linger around the southeast through much of the next few days. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, three other disturbances – one off the Bahamas has a ‘high’ chance for development off the southeast coast. This system will likely skirt just off the Carolina coast on its way out to sea Another featuring a ‘high’ chance of development coming off western Africa - right behind it, another wave that shows a ‘low’ chance for development in the next five days.

