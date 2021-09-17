Exclusive: Fondren protesters await verdict in simple assault case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three members of the Church at Jackson will learn next week whether their confrontations with a Fondren resident leads to a guilty verdict on simple assault charges.

On Thursday, attorneys for the men argued that things the men said to resident Matthew Camp are protected because they’re not provably false.

“Who has made these guys Jesus Christ? Who has made them God, to where they have the only say-so and they are the only people with a belief system? It’s just, it’s ridiculous,” said business owner Glenn said.

Glenn, who owns Rooster’s, knows all three of the protesters facing charges -- Allan Siders, Bryan Peden and Boris Campos -- because of previous incidents with his customers.

He even shot video showing Peden shouting scripture months ago.

“I’m glad that they’re in court. They finally have some consequences to their actions. And they understand that, you know, you just can’t make up the laws as it fits you, right? And that’s what’s happening. They’re absolutely making up the rules,” Glenn said.

Video shown to the court showed Siders calling Camp’s girlfriend a jezebel and Peden telling Camp “you’re going to die, Matthew.”

3 On Your Side has confirmed Peden works for the Mississippi Department of Transportation in traffic engineering, but the agency did not comment on the misdemeanor charge.

The video also showed Camp daring Siders to physically provoke him, which did not happen.

Campos’ charge stems from Facebook messages sent to Camp, with the most threatening one saying, “If I ever see you doing anything to Bryan, me and you will have more than words.”

The defendants said that’s just part of how they preach the gospel and the Bible commands them to judge others.

Siders explained on the stand that he can tell sinners from saints by how people react to his amplified message.

If they yell, curse or cause a scene, that’s because the word of God makes them uncomfortable, he said.

During closing arguments, their attorney even cited a Supreme Court case from a decade ago, when the nation’s highest court agreed that Westboro Baptist had the right to protest at a military funeral, even though their speech was highly targeted and inflammatory.

“Everybody has a right to protest. I support that fully, you know, one way or the other. You know, I’m a business owner. So you know, we, you know, we don’t get political, we’re just trying to sell cheeseburgers, pizzas and fried chicken to our customers,” Glenn said. “But what’s happened, it’s become an attack on our community, and a attack on the Fondren lifestyle.”

Both parties in the case declined to comment on the case, likely because of the judge’s pending decision.

