The End Zone: Week Five
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Friday means another week of high school football in Mississippi!
Click here to see the latest scores of the week as they come in.
Some games you can expect to see on The End Zone on WLBT include:
Jackson Academy vs MRA
Biloxi vs Pearl
Canton vs Callaway
Yazoo County vs Raymond
Riverfield (La.) vs Central Hinds
Bayou Academy vs Hartfield Academy
Madison St. Joseph vs Tri-County Academy
Canton Academy vs Hillcrest Christian
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.