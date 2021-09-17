Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County identified

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed Wednesday when a steel coil fell from a semi and crashed into his car has been identified.

Blake Mulder, 33, of Seven Mile, Ohio, died in the crash, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Mulder was a 2006 graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, according to the school’s director of admissions & media relations.

“We’re very saddened by the passing of Blake Mulder. He was a friendly student with a smile that welcomed the world. We always hate to lose one of our graduates, particularly in such a tragic way. Our prayers go out to Blake’s family and friends,” wrote Dirk Allen in a statement on behalf of Badin.

The school will hold a prayer vigil for Mulder Friday night at 9 p.m. on the hill behind Badin High School.

Blake Mulder, 33, of Seven Mile, Ohio, was killed when a steel coil fell from a semi and crashed into his car Wednesday in St. Clair Township. (Provided by family)

Mulder was driving a Ford Edge as he followed a semi hauling the steel coil on Hamilton Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The steel coil became unsecured and fell off the semi bed into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road where it hit Mulder’s car around 6:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

@butlersheriff says a steel coil from a semi tractor-trailer fell on this Ford Edge, killing the driver.



This is all that’s left of the vehicle.



My deepest condolences to the family of the driver. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lGzFY3ZX03 — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) September 15, 2021

The semi is owned by Cincinnati-based Total Package Express Inc.

The company provides interstate trucking services, according to their website. They have received a satisfactory rating, which is the highest from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Over the past two years, their company vehicles have been involved in 14 accidents, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports.

None of those 14 were fatal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.