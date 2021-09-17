Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Cowbells will not be allowed at Tigers vs. Mississippi State game

Cowbells not allowed at Tigers vs. MSU game
Cowbells not allowed at Tigers vs. MSU game(@TigerAthletics)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend at the Liberty Bowl, and the University of Memphis is warning fans not bring cowbells to the stadium.

The Tigers sent a tweet saying no artificial noisemakers will be allowed inside the stadium Saturday.

According to the Liberty Bowl’s website, security will ask fans to discard any artificial noisemakers before entering the stadium.

Parking lots open for fans at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Former football legend Isaac Bruce will sign autographs at Tiger Lane until 2:00 p.m. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
Leegertha Simpson said her daughter had been taken hostage by a man who allegedly robbed a bank...
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
Man found dead after break-in at high school football clubhouse
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate

Latest News

MVSU student to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Miss. native to compete on Food Network on Sunday
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter's question on the types of medical...
Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths
Variably Cloudy, Daily Chances For Rain As Our Unsettled Pattern, Thanks to Nicholas, Remains...
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern featuring tropical downpours continues
Bismarck State College vaccine clinic
Vaccine clinic set up at North Jackson Football Field Fri.
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 17, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 17, 2021) - clipped version