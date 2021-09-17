Cowbells will not be allowed at Tigers vs. Mississippi State game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend at the Liberty Bowl, and the University of Memphis is warning fans not bring cowbells to the stadium.

The Tigers sent a tweet saying no artificial noisemakers will be allowed inside the stadium Saturday.

Reminder artificial noisemakers are not allowed in @LibertyBowlMem. pic.twitter.com/gdtKFi1dV9 — Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) September 14, 2021

According to the Liberty Bowl’s website, security will ask fans to discard any artificial noisemakers before entering the stadium.

Parking lots open for fans at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Former football legend Isaac Bruce will sign autographs at Tiger Lane until 2:00 p.m. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m.

