Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
Leegertha Simpson said her daughter had been taken hostage by a man who allegedly robbed a bank...
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
Man found dead after break-in at high school football clubhouse
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate

Latest News

Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
Variably Cloudy, Daily Chances For Rain As Our Unsettled Pattern, Thanks to Nicholas, Remains...
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern featuring tropical downpours continues
Rainy periods likely through the day.
Peyton's Friday Afternoon Forecast