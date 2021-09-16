Workforce training initiative highlights Jackson industries, available jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tech JXN is partnering with Visit Jackson and Jackson Public Schools to host a series of events for the community that include a career fair, an opportunity to learn about the growing film industry, and showcase jobs available in the city.

The program hopes to create a pipeline that will send young people from school to a career.

The three-day series will take place starting next Thursday, Sept. 23 - 24.

Students have a chance to attend two of the eight workshops that will focus on technology, education, creativity, and healthcare.

The city is expecting over 1,000 students over the course of the event, but the public is also invited since the city of Jackson is looking to fill about 100 jobs.

The goal is to expose students to opportunities in technology, healthcare, and the film industry they might not have previously considered.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.