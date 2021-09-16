Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Workforce training initiative highlights Jackson industries, available jobs

By Carmen Poe
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tech JXN is partnering with Visit Jackson and Jackson Public Schools to host a series of events for the community that include a career fair, an opportunity to learn about the growing film industry, and showcase jobs available in the city.

The program hopes to create a pipeline that will send young people from school to a career.

The three-day series will take place starting next Thursday, Sept. 23 - 24.

Students have a chance to attend two of the eight workshops that will focus on technology, education, creativity, and healthcare.

The city is expecting over 1,000 students over the course of the event, but the public is also invited since the city of Jackson is looking to fill about 100 jobs.

The goal is to expose students to opportunities in technology, healthcare, and the film industry they might not have previously considered.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Hinds County family loses three loved ones to COVID
Hinds County family heartbroken after losing three loved ones to COVID
Yvonne Horton discusses charges she filed against fellow Commissioner Toni Johnson.
Hinds Co. election commissioner files charges against fellow board member Tuesday
Driver killed after 3-car wreck on Vicksburg highway
Driver killed after 3-car wreck on Vicksburg highway
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace

Latest News

Workforce training initiative showcases Jackson tech world, available jobs
Workforce training initiative showcases Jackson tech world, available jobs
Hinds Co. hosts drive-thru event for Re-Entry Program
Hinds Co. hosts drive-thru event for Re-Entry Program
Jackson business vandalized overnight
Jackson business vandalized overnight
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 16, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 16, 2021) - clipped version