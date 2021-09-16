WLBT’s things to know 9/16/21: Miss. firefighting heroes, Eudora Welty Library woes, Eubanks Creek sewage saga

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi firefighters come to the aid of those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

It’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ida moved ashore, leaving a path of destruction in Louisiana. Vicksburg and Warren County firefighters are now lending a helping hand to their neighbors in this time of need. Vicksburg’s fire chief beamed with pride while thanking some of the team members who sacrificed their time to help citizens and the firefighters impacted by Ida. “It is the firefighter brotherhood is number one, number two, neighbors helping neighbors. It’s Mississippi helping Louisiana,” said Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk. For seven days, firefighters from Warren County and Vicksburg spent time in Harvey, Louisiana, working around the clock providing critical services.

2. ‘It’s raining inside’: Eudora Welty Library continues to crumble, years after Fire Marshal temporarily closed it

Nearly four years after the State Fire Marshal temporarily shut it down, conditions continue to deteriorate at the Eudora Welty Library. The library, located at 300 N. State St., at one time was the flagship of the Jackson/Hinds Library System. In 2000, more than 107,000 books were checked out at the branch. Less than 20 years later, in 2019, circulation had dropped to roughly a quarter of that number. Meanwhile, the building itself is falling apart. The second floor, which is shut off to the general public, has become little more than a leak-riddled storage area. The floor is covered in tarps and garbage cans to collect the water, while tarps have been hung strategically to help guide rainwater into the cans.

3. Jackson advises of Eubanks Creek sewage issue days after leak spotted

The city of Jackson issued a water contact advisory for Eubanks Creek on Wednesday after a sewage leak was reported days earlier. A tip from a concerned citizen came Friday to nonprofit Pearl Riverkeeper. The non-profit said it reached out to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, which launched an investigation into the leak. Monday, the city notified the agency that it was in the process of setting up a bypass pump. In all, contractors laid 300 feet of a sewer line as part of that effort. While the immediate leak is stopped, it forced Pearl Riverkeeper to cancel its 5th annual Clean Sweep project scheduled for Saturday, September 18.

