WATCH LIVE: Health leaders announce change in monoclonal antibody distribution, urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health leaders say that due to demand, clinics may no longer order monoclonal antibody treatments from the supplier.

“Previously, they could order directly from the supplier. Due to the increase of demand and to watch allocations more closely, we’ve gone to a different model,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “All requests must go through the department of health.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health held a press briefing Thursday, where officials discussed numerous topics on the COVID-19 front, from the fact that Mississippi is a leader in providing monoclonal antibody treatments to the tragic news that the state is leading the nation in COVID deaths per capita.

Dobbs said the change likely will not impact the product’s availability.

“We anticipate we will have sufficient allocation to meet needs... We have had to do gymnastics to move (antibodies) from one location to another to meet patient demand. We want to make sure that anyone that needs monoclonal treatment will have access to it in the state of Mississippi.”

Mississippi has 249 clinics and 48 centers of excellence dedicated to providing monoclonals to patients, and individuals do not need to see a doctor to receive them, Dobbs said.

For more information on monoclonals call 1 (877) 978-6453 or log onto msdh.ms.gov/mab.

Meanwhile, leaders are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against the virus, citing the fact that a dozen pregnant women have died as a result of the virus.

“Oftentimes, I get three questions from pregnant moms. First, why should I take the vaccine? Secondly, will that vaccine have adverse effects on (the unborn baby), and are there any long-term effects as far as reproduction is concerned?” Dr. Marty Tucker, the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s chair of obstetrics and gynecology. “We have evidence that the vaccine is safe through pregnancy and should be recommended for all our patients.”

Tucker said UMMC has seen 372 pregnant women admitted to the hospital because of COVID. Of those patients, 30 had to go to the intensive care unit, and 16 had to be put on ventilators. 12 women have died.

Across the country, though, he said just 25 percent of pregnant women have been vaccinated. “When we lose a mom, especially to something that could be prevented like a COVID, is a tragedy,” he said. “We can do better than that and we should do better.”

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.