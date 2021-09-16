Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S Marshals Service is looking into an incident involving a member of their task force.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows a suspect in handcuffs being either punched or slapped in the face as he walks out of a home in Jackson.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident, but provided this statement:

The handcuffed person in the video has not been identified, nor has the reason for the arrest.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home.

“They drug them, they hit them, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said.

She says the officers also ransacked the house.

“The way that they came in and how they did them...it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.’”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace
Man found dead after break-in at high school football clubhouse
The crime scene on W Broadway Street in Yazoo City.
Officer-involved shooting: Man, woman killed in Yazoo City
Hinds County family loses three loved ones to COVID
Hinds County family heartbroken after losing three loved ones to COVID

Latest News

Consider This: Recruiting and Retaining Teachers
Consider This: Recruiting and Retaining Teachers
Homeroom: The growing trend of homeschooling
Homeroom: The growing trend of homeschooling
U.S. Marshals investigating after punch caught on camera - clipped version
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version