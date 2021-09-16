Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are possible this evening with patchy fog overnight. Lows will be in the lower 70s. Friday and this weekend will be partly sunny with scattered downpours developing each day. Highs will be in the middle 80s with the humidity making it feel upward of ten degrees warmer. Very muggy conditions will persist through next week. Fall officially begins Wednesday. There may be a break in the humidity by the middle of next week or the end. Highs will drop from the middle 80s into the lower 80s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees but could fall into the lower and middle 60s by the end of next week. The tropics are active with two or three systems in the Atlantic that are showing signs of organization, but don’t pose a threat to us. Average high this time of year is 87 and the average low is 65. Sunset is 7:04pm and the sunrise is 6:46am.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.