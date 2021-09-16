Baby Faces
Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs (pictured on the left) remains at-large in a quadruple homicide investigation in Dunn County, Wisconsin.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU/Gray News) - One suspect has been arrested while another remains at large in connection to a quadruple homicide investigation in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) of St. Paul, Minnesota has been taken into custody by the St. Paul Police Department, according to WEAU-TV.

Another suspect, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs of St. Paul, is sought by investigators. Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Warrants were issued on Wednesday for McWright and Suggs. Four people, identified as Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, were found dead in an abandoned SUV on Sunday.

A vigil was held on Wednesday in the town of Sheridan near where the bodies were found for the victims.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

