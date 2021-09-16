Officer-involved shooting: Man, woman killed in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman are dead after a shooting in Yazoo City.

The victims were found on W Broadway Street, near the corner of N Mound Street.

A Nissan Altima remained at the scene littered with bullet holes. The man was inside the vehicle when he was shot. The woman died on the ground outside the vehicle.

Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms an officer-involved shooting took place but did not provide any additional details.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

WLBT crews are heading to Yazoo City to learn more.

