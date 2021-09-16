Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a woman who was killed during a police-involved Thursday said her daughter was killed after she had been taken hostage by a man who allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday.

Katrina Simpson, 27, and Timothy Grayson were killed Thursday during a police-involved shooting near the intersection of Mound Street and Broadway Street in Yazoo City.

Leegertha Simpson said Grayson asked her daughter to give her a ride to the store. She said that the two were gone for more than an hour and that Grayson had taken her hostage at gunpoint.

“He was a close friend. He used to come by the house all the time, she said. “He had robbed a bank and we didn’t know it, until today.

“He held her hostage in the car. When he saw the police, he wouldn’t let her stop the car.”

The crime scene on W Broadway Street in Yazoo City. (WLBT)

Simpson said Grayson caught her daughter texting and eventually shot her after she stopped the car near a car wash on Mound Street.

She believes her daughter was being used so he could get away from the police.

Simpson had three children, who are now with their father.

When our cameras arrived on the scene, Simpson and Grayson were already dead. Simpson’s vehicle, a Nissan Altima, had been riddled with bullet holes, with Grayson still inside.

Katrina Simpson was on the ground near the vehicle.

Some witnesses say she was shot as she attempted to get out of the car.

Details of the shooting were not known. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had taken over the case and only would confirm that they were looking into an officer-involved shooting.

Witnesses say dozens of rounds were fired.

Multiple agencies were on the scene when our cameras arrived, including the Yazoo City Police Department, the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

While we were filming, Trooper Ronald Bosarge, public information officer for MHP Troop C, said a staging area was being set up at the Yazoo Police Department and that we were being directed to go there.

When our photographer said he would stay at the scene, Bosarge informed him that he could not.

At the police station, media were directed into the courtroom and were told that Yazoo Chief Joseph Head would be giving a statement. The media waited there an hour before Bosarge said Head had gone to a meeting.

Said Bosarge, “It is an ongoing investigation and there won’t be any other statements made at the time.”

Witnesses look on as officers investigate a crime scene following a double shooting in Yazoo City. (WLBT)

