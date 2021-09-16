Baby Faces
Mississippi launches new anti-human trafficking website

The new site gives people an easy way to report suspected human trafficking, and find help for victims.(MDPS)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State has a new tool in its fight against human trafficking.

It’s a new website that gives people an easy way to report suspected human trafficking and find help for victims.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety made the announcement Thursday about the legislature-funded project.

DPS says the new site will be continually updated to provide the public with current information on human trafficking in Mississippi.

“It is our hope that this website will serve as a resource for citizens and an instrument in the fight against human trafficking in Mississippi,” Commissioner Sean Tindell said.

View the website here.

