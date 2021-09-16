Miss. AG joins Republican peers calling on Biden to reverse course on vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 22 other Republican peers are lashing out against Biden’s sweeping new vaccine mandates announced last week.

Fitch is calling on the Biden administration to reverse course on the vaccine mandates or face legal action.

“Forcing Americans to be vaccinated or face job loss is the sort of heavy-handed, government-knows-best approach we have come to expect from this Administration,” Fitch said. “I encourage people to be vaccinated, but they need to decide for themselves when they are ready. They do not need the White House to decide for them.”

General Fitch and her colleagues made clear in the letter that they will go to court to stop unconstitutional mandates.

“If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law,” Fitch added.

While he has not yet issued any rules implementing these mandates, Biden’s new rules would impact about 80 million American workers at businesses employing more than 100 employees and another 17 million Americans who work in hospitals or other health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Other attorneys general include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full letter here.

