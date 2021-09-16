Baby Faces
Man found dead after break-in at high school football clubhouse

((Source: KAUZ))
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man police say was breaking into a clubhouse near Cathedral School’s football stadium died during the attempt, according to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

“It appeared the individual tried to break in... and fell through the ceiling,” Daughtry said. “It was an unfortunate incident, but thankfully none of the children were ever in danger.”

The incident occurred at the clubhouse next to the football stadium. A faculty member discovered the man’s body around 9:30 Thursday morning, the chief said.

Daughtry was unsure when the break-in occurred or when the man died.

“(That will be determined) during the autopsy,” he said. “We just know he was discovered today.”

“The staff did an excellent job of isolating the children from the area until police officers arrived,” he said. “We also had assistance with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the nature of the call... everybody was all-hands-on-deck and Sheriff Patton and his team were there if we needed them.”

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

