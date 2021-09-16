Man arrested at Flowood mall charged with littering, no license and disturbing the peace

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested at Dogwood Festival Market is facing multiple charges, including no seatbelt, littering and disturbing the peace.

According to police, Troy Autin of Byram was arrested Wednesday afternoon and then taken to the Flowood Police Department.

He has been charged with littering, improper equipment, no seatbelt, no drivers license, no insurance and disturbing the peace.

