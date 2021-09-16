Jackson business vandalized overnight
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are trying to figure out who broke into a Jackson business overnight.
It happened at a Dairy Queen on Highway 80 and Ellis Avenue.
Shattered glass is scattered across the parking lot of the business.
Nothing was reportedly taken from the business, but not police are looking for the person responsible in the vadalism.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.