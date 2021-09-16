Baby Faces
Hinds Co. hosts drive-thru event for Re-Entry Program

By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is accepting applications for its Re-Entry Program.

Thursday, they’re hosting a drive-thru event at the Jackson Medical Mall.

They will be accepting applications from individuals who have been incarcerated and have at least one felony conviction.

The Re-Entry Program launched last month and started accepting applications on September 1.

The program will assist former inmates with things like finding jobs, housing, and health care.

The hope is to offer a second chance at starting a new life towards becoming productive citizens.

County leaders say that individuals returning from incarceration have a higher risk of recidivating or committing another crime. They hope this will help reduce the crime rate.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall located off Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Organizers will be in the parking lot accepting applications and answering questions for those interested in the Hinds County Reentry Program.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and live in Hinds County.

