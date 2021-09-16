First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern amid lingering Nicholas circulation, moisture

THURSDAY: Nicholas’ circulation will continue to fall apart, but its moisture will linger over the area through the day – expect a variably cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms developing at random throughout the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. Downpours that develop could be heavy in nature. Scattered showers will continue at times overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Misty, drizzly spots this morning across the area under the low cloud deck - eventually, a few breaks in the clouds will perk up the atmosphere, sparking scattered downpours to move around the common axis of #Nicholas, situated to our SW. Highs in the 80s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/HgWlIuDCvE — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 16, 2021

FRIDAY: Still with a faint resemblance of a circulation to our west – a continued deep flow off the Gulf of Mexico amid warm, unstable air will help to kick up scattered to, at times, numerous downpours amid variably to mostly cloudy skies to round out the work week. Highs will still make their way into the lower to middle 80s. Downpours will have some staying power after sunset with lows in the 70s amid mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Even through Nicholas’ circulation will fall apart over the area – the remnant moisture will hang around through the next several days. This will keep things muggy with highs trending back toward the middle 80s with a daily risk for showers and storms amid a mix of clouds and sun. A drier air-mass is about 7-10 days away from moving toward the region.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Nicholas continues to spin down over Louisiana, spreading rain toward Mississippi and Alabama as well. The storm itself will fade through late week, but its remnant moisture will linger around the southeast through much of the next 10 days. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, three other disturbances – one off the Bahamas has a ‘high’ chance for development off the southeast coast. This system will likely skirt just off the Carolina coast on its way out to sea Another featuring a ‘high’ chance of development coming off western Africa - right behind it, another wave that shows a ‘low’ chance for development in the next five days.

