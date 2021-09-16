Baby Faces
Abortion attorneys file brief with Supreme Court in Mississippi case

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys for the state’s only abortion clinic are warning the Supreme Court in their latest brief.

They say upholding Mississippi’s 15-week ban would leave the door open for other states to ban all abortions outright.

Reducing or eliminating access to abortions is something that pro-choice activist Derenda Hancock says they’ve been pushing back on for years now.

“I don’t understand why all of these Senators or politicians are saying this is for the safety of women; it’s absolutely the opposite,” described Derenda Hancock, We Engage co-founder and Pink House Defenders co-organizer.

Much of the argument in Monday’s brief filed by attorneys representing the clinic surrounds the precedent for upholding abortion rights. They say if the court goes back on that,” the fallout would be swift and sure as abortion bans are enforced.”

“They’re going to terminate their pregnancy in one form or another,” noted Hancock. “And if it means doing so themselves by whatever means necessary, drinking bleach, coat hangers, knitting needles, whatever, that’s going to happen.”

Sen. Joey Fillingane says the latest actions of the court, like not blocking the Texas abortion law, seem to be positive in the direction of the pro-life community.

“It doesn’t seem like you would take the case up only to reaffirm the same standard that’s been in place for years. So the fact that they’ve taken it up clearly indicates at least a willingness and an openness to moving the viability standard,” Fillingane said. “I think the real question is, is there more at play here? Is that all they plan to do?”

Because Mississippi didn’t stop there. Attorney General Lynn Fitch is asking Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey to be overturned.

“Regardless of where you stand on the issue, personally or politically, I think everyone I’ve heard and read about that, or talking about this particular case, really does feel like it could be the tipping point in the whole, you know, 40-year debate on abortion in the country,” added Fillingane.

The court is expected to take up this case in its next term, which begins in October.

