72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died during pandemic

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health leaders are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, citing the rising deaths among pregnant women and unborn babies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 72 unborn babies have died since the pandemic, while 15 pregnant women have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, many patients are still hesitant about getting the vaccine.

“Oftentimes, I get three questions from pregnant moms. First, why should I take the vaccine? Second, will that vaccine have adverse effects on (the unborn baby) and are there any long-term effects as far as reproduction is concerned?” Dr. Marty Tucker, the University of Mississippi Medical Center chair of obstetrics and gynecology.

“We have evidence that the vaccine is safe through pregnancy and should be recommended for all our patients.”

Tucker said 372 pregnant women have been admitted to UMMC due to COVID. Of those, 30 patients were submitted to the intensive care unit and 16 were put on ventilators. 15 women have died.

In those cases, all babies survived. However, some were born severely premature, and some had to be submitted to the ICU.

Meanwhile, another 72 miscarriages were reported during and after the 20-week mark of those failed pregnancies.

However, just 25 percent of pregnant patients across the country have been vaccinated. “When we lose a mom, especially to something that could be prevented like COVID, it is a tragedy,” Tucker said. “We can do better than that and we should do better.”

