$235M Solar facility in Scott County approved

(unsplash.com)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 1,760-acre solar facility in Scott County was approved.

Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey made the announcement Thursday.

Pearl River Solar Park LLC will develop a 175-megawatt facility with a price tag of $235 million.

“This project will be one of the largest solar projects to be approved in the state of Mississippi,” Commissioner Bailey said. “Mississippi has great potential and sufficient resources to be a lead state in producing and providing cost-competitive renewable energy to its citizens and the region. This solar project in Scott County is another step forward in demonstrating that potential.”

The facility will include 450,000 to 575,000 ground-mounted photovoltaic panels.

The panels will be mounted via steel racking, single-axis tracking systems, and interconnected via AC/DC inverters that connect the project to a step-up transformer and onto the grid at 115kV.

Construction is set to begin in 2022 and will take up to 15 months.

Commercial operation is expected to begin in 2023.

