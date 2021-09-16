Baby Faces
10 Afghan refugees to resettle in Mississippi

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

State Department data obtained by The Associated Press shows that California is projected to take more arrivals than any other — more than 5,200 people.

U.S. officials say Alabama is slated to welcome 10. Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming as well as the District of Columbia are not slated to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.

Mississippi is expected to receive 10 refugees.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

