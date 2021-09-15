Baby Faces
WLBT’s things to know 9/15/21: Miss. road test, Lumumba’s police chief picks, and a vaccinated woman’s death

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Miss. road test

While young drivers haven’t had to worry about one of the most nerve-wracking parts of getting a driver’s license — the road test — for more than a year now, the omission concerns more experienced motorists. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said he understands those concerns, even though part of the reasoning behind scrapping the road test came from social distancing and coronavirus concerns. Tindell said the state requires a learner’s permit for a full year and an affidavit from a parent or guardian saying they’ve ridden with the young person for 50 hours before you can obtain a new license.

2. Lumumba’s police chief picks

With a little more than two weeks to fill the positions, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has yet to announce his picks for police chief, fire chief, parks and recreation director and other department head positions. And at a press conference Tuesday, the mayor did not comment on who those picks might be. The mayor said he is not trying to keep the public in suspense but was hesitant to talk publicly about his appointment until he had brought them before the council.

3. Vaccinated woman’s death

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after she was diagnosed with the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.(Source: Ayers Family via CNN)

An Illinois family is sending a message to the unvaccinated through their loved one’s obituary. It says the 66-year-old woman was vaccinated for COVID-19 but still got infected and died because others refused the shots. Her husband, Terry Ayers, and two adult children were heartbroken by her loss – but also angry. They used Candace Ayers’ obituary to call out those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19. Candace Ayers was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the spring. Her family believes she caught the virus on a four-day trip to Mississippi in mid-July to visit a friend who lost her husband to COVID-19, according to the Journal-Register.

