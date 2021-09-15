Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nicholas continues to wind down over Louisiana. The steady rain around here has also ended for now. From now through this weekend, we will remain draped in a very muggy airmass. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and occasional breaks of sunshine. However, this will lead to intermittent downpours with torrential rain and lightning. Days will not be rained out entirely, but you’ll need to factor in showers to your daily plans. Highs will be in the middle 80s for the rest of the week and into this weekend. Overnight and morning lows will reach the lower 70s. The hurricane season remains active as we have two systems in the Atlantic that are blossoming. The good news is that none of them are expected to impact our region. Average high this time of year is in the upper 80 and the average low in the upper 60s. Fall officially begins next Wednesday. Sunset is 7:06pm and the sunrise is 6:45am tomorrow. We’ve had about a half inch of rainfall from Nicholas in central Mississippi, while areas closer to Highway 84 and 98 have received upwards of 3 or 4 inches.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.