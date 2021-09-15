Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Warren Co. man accused of killing sister indicted for murder

Warren Co. man accused of killing sister indicted for murder
Warren Co. man accused of killing sister indicted for murder(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man accused in the shooting death of his sister has now been indicted.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the two-count indictment charges Brian Greer with murder in the death of Heather Hearn and also possession of a weapon by a felon.

Greer is currently jailed in Leake County, serving a six-year sentence for a drug conviction.

The 41-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Hearn in May of last year during an argument at her camper in Warren County.

He was arrested in Yazoo County and authorities recovered a handgun at that time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson
Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30 Monday night on...
JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Yvonne Horton discusses charges she filed against fellow Commissioner Toni Johnson.
Hinds Co. election commissioner files charges against fellow board member Tuesday

Latest News

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/15/21: Miss. road test, Lumumba’s police chief picks, and a vaccinated woman’s death
Even After Nicholas Fades Away - Its Moisture Will Linger, Keeping The Pattern Unsettled
First Alert Forecast: tropical rains from Nicholas continue Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: tropical rains continue across central Mississippi
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-14-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-14-21)