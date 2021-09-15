Warren Co. man accused of killing sister indicted for murder

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man accused in the shooting death of his sister has now been indicted.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the two-count indictment charges Brian Greer with murder in the death of Heather Hearn and also possession of a weapon by a felon.

Greer is currently jailed in Leake County, serving a six-year sentence for a drug conviction.

The 41-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Hearn in May of last year during an argument at her camper in Warren County.

He was arrested in Yazoo County and authorities recovered a handgun at that time.

