Warren Co. man accused of killing sister indicted for murder
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man accused in the shooting death of his sister has now been indicted.
According to the Vicksburg Post, the two-count indictment charges Brian Greer with murder in the death of Heather Hearn and also possession of a weapon by a felon.
Greer is currently jailed in Leake County, serving a six-year sentence for a drug conviction.
The 41-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Hearn in May of last year during an argument at her camper in Warren County.
He was arrested in Yazoo County and authorities recovered a handgun at that time.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.