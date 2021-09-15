Baby Faces
Vicksburg PD set up mobile command centers to combat crime in the city

By Patrice Clark
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg’s new police chief is taking aggressive steps to connect with the community and target crime hot spots in the city.

Chief Penny Jones and her team are using a mobile command center to help them combat crime.

Alma Butler manages New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive. She says the violence in the area is frightening.

“We have a whole lot of crime shooting, drugs, just about anything you can name,” she said. “Also, we have fighting.”

“I want the community to know the police are here and we are ready to work,” said Jones. She adds that the bad guys will not take over the streets on her watch.

She has now set up a mobile command center on the grounds of the apartment complex.

“We have an officer who is stationary in the command center, whereas if a citizen is having any type of issue in their community they can come up to the mobile command center, come inside, sit down and speak with an officer if they need to get a report done,” said Jones.

Also, citizens can expect to see officers saturating the streets in the area - day and night.

“As far as police officers, you will have officers riding in the area, patrolling, and you will see an increased number of citations written for infractions that are happening in the area where the mobile command centers are,” she explained.

The chief points out that the mobile command center will move from problem spot to problem spot throughout the city to catch those who try to terrorize it.

It is all part of the department’s strategic plan to reconnect police with the community and help make Vicksburg a safer place to live.

“Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. I am just praying it works over here,” said Butler.

The chief says she will also be going door-to-door in the area talking with residents and encouraging them to speak up about crime in their community.

