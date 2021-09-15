Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in Surfside, Florida, have rejected a proposal to trade public land to the eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site.

A $120 million offer for the Champlain Towers property is on the table.

A judge said a property sale with a land swap would enable victims to be compensated while also allowing for a memorial at the site honoring the 98 victims.

But after an emotional meeting before an overflow crowd Tuesday night, Surfside commissioners rejected the idea.

Mayor Charles Burkett was the swap’s lone supporter. He said he hopes the victims’ families won’t give up hope.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson
Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30 Monday night on...
JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Yvonne Horton discusses charges she filed against fellow Commissioner Toni Johnson.
Hinds Co. election commissioner files charges against fellow board member Tuesday

Latest News

Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend returned from road trip without her, is uncooperative, police say
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for Va. prison dropped by drone at nearby school
Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping heavy rain and...
Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/15/21: Miss. road test, Lumumba’s police chief picks, and a vaccinated woman’s death