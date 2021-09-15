Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Rep. Thompson shows support for vaccine mandates, calls those who don’t ‘naysayers’

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks with the media after the House select committee...
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks with the media after the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is showing his support for recent vaccine mandates by the Biden administration.

The mandates rules that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Federal workers must also be vaccinated against the virus.

When implemented, the mandates will effect nearly 80 million Americans.

Thompson on Wednesday shared an article by The Hill with the title, “60 percent support Biden vaccine mandates.”

The Axios/Ipsos poll found that three out of five Americans favored the mandates and that only one in five are not likely to get the vaccine.

“The vaccine is proven to be safe,” Thompson wrote when sharing The Hill article on Twitter. “Please don’t listen to naysayers who foolishly oppose efforts to protect the American people. #GetVaccinatedToday

Gov. Tate Reeves has been vocal in his opposition to the mandates, calling them a “tyrannical-type move” and has vowed to use “every tool at our disposal” to challenge them.

Several states have already threatened legal action against the mandates, with Arizona becoming the first to sue with the state’s attorney general calling them an “egregious” violation of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

It is not yet known when the mandates will be enforced.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson
Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30 Monday night on...
JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive
Yvonne Horton discusses charges she filed against fellow Commissioner Toni Johnson.
Hinds Co. election commissioner files charges against fellow board member Tuesday

Latest News

Starkville alderman starts GoFundMe for unvaxxed employees after city imposes insurance fee
Starkville alderman starts GoFundMe for unvaxxed employees after city imposes insurance fee
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,353 new cases reported Wed.
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals