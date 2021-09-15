Natchez High School, Early College School closed due to bomb threats

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez High School and Natchez Early College School are closed, and students were sent home due to bomb threats.

Wednesday morning, administrators at the high school received a threat of a possible bombing of the high school and early college school, according to the Natchez-Adams School District’s social media page.

Shortly after receiving the threat, the district implemented its bomb threat protocols. Buses were dispatched to pick up students and parents of car riders were asked to make arrangements to have their students picked up, the district’s Facebook page states.

Local and state law enforcement have come in to help. “We have to take this seriously until we prove it’s not (credible),” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry,

Administrators are working with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Natchez Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security to track down the threat’s origin.

Other agencies participating include the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, which is bringing a bomb dog unit to clear the buildings.

A police officer directing traffic was hit and taken to the hospital. He suffered minor injuries and is expected to be released today.

Daughtry said if the threats do turn out to be a hoax, the person or persons making them will be prosecuted.

