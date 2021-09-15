Baby Faces
Man accused of stalking Clarksdale mayor arrested

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A man who investigators believe made a threatening voicemail to the mayor of Clarksdale has been arrested.

Joseph Pittman is charged with felony eluding a law enforcement officer after being arrested late Tuesday night.

He was also arrested on a warrant for stalking. Officials say the voicemail also threatened other people, but their names are not being released.

Over the weekend, shots were fired into the mayor’s office at city hall but at this time, no arrests have been made in that incident.

