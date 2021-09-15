Baby Faces
Hinds Co. election commissioner files charges against fellow board member Tuesday

Yvonne Horton discusses charges she filed against fellow Commissioner Toni Johnson.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner is facing simple assault charges Tuesday after she allegedly threatened a fellow commissioner.

An affidavit has been filed against District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson in Hinds County Justice Court.

District 4 Commissioner Yvonne Horton filed the complaint after Johnson allegedly threatened her following a poll worker training session at election commission headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

According to a copy of the affidavit, Horton was in fear of “(imminent), serious bodily harm” after Johnson threatened to show up at her Bolton home.

“She said I’m coming to your little shack in Bolton. She said it more than one time. ‘I’m coming to your little shack in Bolton,’” Horton said in an exclusive interview with WLBT. “I live alone, and she threatened me. I said ‘OK, I know what I need to do.’”

District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Horton said Johnson confronted her for allegedly calling multiple people to find out her home address, something Horton denies.

“She approached me (and said), ‘If you want to know where I live, you can ask me. Don’t be calling around and asking where I live. Nobody should be coming to my house where my minor son is,’” Horton said. “She said I was crazy, I needed to be locked up (and) that’s why my ex-husband left me.”

Horton, meanwhile, said Johnson filed stalking charges against her. However, we could not confirm that fact with the justice court after hours.

3 On Your Side attempted to reach Johnson’s cell phone, but the phone was no longer in service.

Johnson’s attorney, Warren Martin said he had not seen the charges but would review them and get back to us.

Commission Chair Jermal Clark, who was present during the incident, declined to comment.

