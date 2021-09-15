First Alert Forecast: tropical rains from Nicholas continue Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Nicholas will continue to make its presence known over the state as it sluggishly shift eastward. Expect periods of rain and storms to continue to rotate over the area. Rain could continue to come down quick, fast and in a hurry in areas south of I-20 where an additional 1-2″ of rain could be possible. Expect clouds to hold firm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain coverage will through the afternoon and evening hours. Lows will fall back in the lower 70s amid mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will hold in the 70s for the most part for your Wednesday under a thick cloud deck and rain continuing to fall from #Nicholas this morning. Heaviest rain will likely remain south of I-20; more sporadic farther north. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/JUrXRXfMvw — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 15, 2021

THURSDAY: Nicholas’ circulation will continue to fall apart, but its moisture will linger over the area through the day – expect a variably cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms developing at random throughout the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. Downpours that develop could be heavy in nature. Scattered showers will continue at times overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Even through Nicholas’ circulation will fall apart over the area – the remnant moisture will hang around through the next several days. This will keep things muggy with highs trending back toward the middle to upper 80s with a daily risk for showers and storms amid a mix of clouds and sun. A drier air-mass is about 10-12 days away from moving toward the region.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Nicholas continues to spin down over Louisiana, spreading rain toward Mississippi and Alabama as well. The storm itself will fade through mid-week, but its remnant moisture will linger around the southeast through much of the next 10 days. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, three other disturbances – one off the Bahamas has a ‘medium’ chance for development off the southeast coast. Another featuring a ‘high’ chance of development coming off western Africa - right behind it, another wave that shows a ‘low’ chance for development in the next five days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.