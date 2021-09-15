Baby Faces
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where it hit the Ford Edge, sheriff’s officials say.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead after a steel coil fell off a semi tractor-trailer Wednesday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Hamilton Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was heading north on Hamilton Eaton Road carrying a load of steel coil that became unsecured, the release states.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where it struck the Ford Edge, sheriff’s officials say.

The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released pending notification of family, the sheriff said.

Hamilton Eaton Road and Morganthaler Road remain closed as of around 1 p.m.

