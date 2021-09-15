Driver killed after 3-car wreck on Vicksburg highway

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver has died after a 3-car collision in Vicksburg, reports the The Vicksburg Daily News.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 61 and Dana Road.

The three vehicles involved were a Nissan Altima, a Cadillac Escalade and a Toyota Camry. A child was in the Escalade at the time of the crash but received no injuries.

Vicksburg native Donald Leroy Schuman, who was driving the Altima, was killed in the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.