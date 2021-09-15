17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old Memphis restaurant worker was shot to death Tuesday night while taking out the trash, his family says.

It happened at Five Guys on Ridgeway Road.

The family identified the teen as 17-year-old Contario Sevion. They say he had a baby on the way.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says the family arrived at the restaurant around 3 a.m. and didn’t see police until around 8 a.m. They saw blood and shell casings in the parking lot.

Right now, she says they’re piecing the evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” said Carmen Sevion.

Police say two people are detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Just hours before the deadly shooting, two men attempted to rob an undercover police officer in the parking lot of the Esporta Fitness next door. Police have not made any reports of the incidents being related.

