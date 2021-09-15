Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old Memphis restaurant worker was shot to death Tuesday night while taking out the trash, his family says.

It happened at Five Guys on Ridgeway Road.

The family identified the teen as 17-year-old Contario Sevion. They say he had a baby on the way.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says the family arrived at the restaurant around 3 a.m. and didn’t see police until around 8 a.m. They saw blood and shell casings in the parking lot.

Right now, she says they’re piecing the evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” said Carmen Sevion.

Police say two people are detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Just hours before the deadly shooting, two men attempted to rob an undercover police officer in the parking lot of the Esporta Fitness next door. Police have not made any reports of the incidents being related.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30 Monday night on...
JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive
Yvonne Horton discusses charges she filed against fellow Commissioner Toni Johnson.
Hinds Co. election commissioner files charges against fellow board member Tuesday

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Natchez High School, Early College School closed due to bomb threats
‘Teachers deserve a raise‘: Reeves releases task force report urging leaders to boost salaries
Family of 17-year-old Five Guys employee killed at work talk about the investigation
Family of 17-year-old Five Guys employee killed at work talks about the investigation
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,353 new cases reported Wed.