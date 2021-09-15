Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
One dead after 2 Tuesday morning shootings in Jackson
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 9:30 Monday night on...
JPD: 15-year-old and 17-year-old shot on Abraham Lincoln Drive
Yvonne Horton discusses charges she filed against fellow Commissioner Toni Johnson.
Hinds Co. election commissioner files charges against fellow board member Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Colorado AG: Probe after McClain death finds Aurora Police racially biased
Even After Nicholas Fades Away - Its Moisture Will Linger, Keeping The Pattern Unsettled
First Alert Forecast: tropical rains from Nicholas continue Wednesday
President Joe Biden visited Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United flight 93 crashed on the...
Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic about additional hurricane funding
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic about additional hurricane funding
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict